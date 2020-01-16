Police: 2nd victim arrested in connection with deadly Mt. Airy stabbing

MT. AIRY, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing in Mt. Airy.
Officers found two stabbing victims when they responded to the 2500 block of Kipling Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. on Jan. 5.
Renee Kuhn, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No information was released at the time about the surviving victim.
On Thursday, police said in a news release that the second victim James Victor, 52, has been arrested for Kuhn’s murder.
The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.
