Quiet for a couple of days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Expect a quiet and cool couple of days in advance of our next weather-maker which arrives on Saturday.
Clouds will gradually thin out today and skies will become partly cloudy. It will however, be a cool day with high temps much closer to normal in the mid to upper 30′s.
Clouds will be back on the increase Friday with highs in the mid to upper 30′s once again.
A cold front will push through the region on Saturday afternoon bringing rain for the better part of the day. High temps will climb back into the 50′s but this will be the last of the mild weather for the near-term.
Sunshine returns Sunday but temps will not make it out of the 20′s. In fact, sunshine and below normal temps will stick around into mid-week.
