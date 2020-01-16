Reds Caravan takes off Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The 2020 Cincinnati Reds Caravan kicks off Jan. 16 and will travel more than 3,500 miles over three days with stops in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee.
The annual Caravan provides fans of all ages the opportunity to interact with current and former players, top minor leaguers, broadcasters and members of the Reds front office staff, the Reds said in a news release.
Featured participants include Mike Moustakas, Aristides Aquino, Amir Garrett, Josh VanMeter, Lucas Sims and José De León plus manager David Bell and 2020 Reds Hall of Fame inductee Marty Brennaman.
Top pitching prospect Hunter Greene will appear at the Louisville stop on Thursday, Jan. 16. All-Star pitcher Sonny Gray will attend the stops in Bowling Green and Nashville on Friday, Jan. 17. Outfielder Jesse Winker will attend the public stop on Saturday, Jan. 18 in Lexington.
Reds CEO Bob Castellini and Vice President & Senior Advisor to the President of Baseball Operations Buddy Bell will appear at select stops to be announced.
At each of the 16 fan stops, the groups will field questions and sign autographs while time allows. All Caravan fan stops are free and open to the public, and at each fan stop the Reds will raffle two tickets to the 2020 Opening Day game on Thursday, March 26 (4:10 pm) vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.
North Tour Fan Stops Time EST
Thursday, Jan. 16 Columbus, Ohio (Polaris Fashion Place) 6 – 8 pm
Friday, Jan. 17 Lima, Ohio (Apollo Career Center) 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Saturday, Jan. 18 Dayton, Ohio (National Museum of the U.S. Air Force) 10 am – 12:30 pm
Saturday, Jan. 18 Hamilton, Ohio (Parrish Auditorium at Miami-Hamilton) 1:30 – 3:30 pm
South Tour Fan Stops Time EST
Thursday, Jan. 16 Louisville, Ky. (Louisville Slugger Field) 6 – 8 pm
Friday, Jan. 17 Bowling Green, Ky. (Greenwood Mall) 4 – 5:30 pm (3–4:30 pm CST)
Friday, Jan. 17 Nashville, Tenn. (CoolSprings Galleria) 7:15 – 9 pm (6:15–8 pm CST)
Saturday, Jan. 18 Lexington, Ky. (The Red Mile) 2 – 4 pm
East Tour Fan Stops Time EST
Thursday, Jan. 16 Athens, Ohio (Athens Community Center) 6:30 – 8:30 pm
Friday, Jan. 17 Charleston, W.Va. (Charleston Town Center) 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Saturday, Jan. 18 Parkersburg/Vienna, W.Va. (Grand Central Mall) 10 am – 11:30 pm
Saturday, Jan. 18 Huntington, W. Va. (Huntington Mall) 1:30 – 3:30 pm
West Tour Fan Stops Time EST
Thursday, Jan. 16 Muncie, Ind. (Stoops Automotive) 6 – 8 pm
Friday, Jan. 17 Evansville, Ind. (Eastland Mall) 5:15 – 7:15 pm (4:15–6:15pm CST)
Saturday, Jan. 18 Indianapolis, Ind. (Castleton Square Mall) 10:30 am – 12:30 pm
Saturday, Jan. 18 Batesville, Ind. (Southeastern Indiana YMCA) 2 – 4 pm
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.