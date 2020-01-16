US Marshals arrest Colerain Twp. shooting suspect

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested a Colerain Township shooting suspect on Wednesday.
Rafael Johnston was arrested on an outstanding warrant for felonious assault.
On Dec. 28, 2019, Johnston allegedly shot a victim three times during the assault in the 2800 block of Hyannis Drive.
Colerain Police Department investigators filed an arrest warrant for him.
Authorities discovered that Johnston was in the 3300 block of North Bend Road and SOFAST quickly arrested him without incident.
Johnston is currently in custody at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
