Xavier drops third straight game by double digits

MILWAUKEE, WI (FOX19) - Xavier dropped a third straight game on Wednesday night at Marquette in a 85-65 blowout loss.
The Musketeers have lost four of their last five games and have been outscored by 44 points during their current three-game skid.
“There’s going to be some changes made,” said head coach Travis Steele. “I haven’t lost belief in our team, but we have to play to our identity.”
Marquette’s Markus Howard, who leads the country in scoring, poured in a game-high 35 points in the win for the Golden Eagles.
Tyrique Jones scored 16 points for Xavier in the loss. Naji Marshall added 15 points.
Senior guard Quentin Goodin continued to struggle going 0-for-8 from the field. Goodin has made just two shots over his last three games and hasn’t made a three-pointer in Big East play missing 20 straight shots from beyond the arc.
Xavier (12-6, 1-4) returns home to host Georgetown after a week off on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
