Annual #Kindflash clothing drive for needy this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Volunteers across the Tri-State are teaming up this weekend to distribute thousands of clothing items to those in need.
It’s all part of the 6th annual #KindFlash city-wide clothing drive.
The name came from the idea of a flashmob - but of spreading kindness.
The entire project, from beginning to end, is done within three weeks and during that time, volunteers make a big difference.
They collect thousands of new or gently used gloves, socks, scarves, and hats. Volunteers then distribute those items to those in need, leaving a kind note of encouragement, letting someone know that they are cared for.
The mission of #Kindflash is to cultivate a culture of kindness. Since the beginning of January, collection boxes have been sitting at different venues across the tri-state, including at South Avondale Elementary.
Volunteers will stuff 20 or more gallon-sized Ziplock bags with at least two clothing items and a #Kindflash postcard from each collection box.
This weekend starting Friday, those bags will be distributed in areas with high foot traffic, such as near bus stops, schools, etc.
In previous years, they were able to distribute a few thousand items, and it continues to grow every year.
Volunteers visit 60 neighborhoods including Northern Kentucky and extending north into Hamilton and west into Lawrenceburg.
If you are interested in volunteering, just click this link: signup link to distribute items is here.
You just have to place two items in the bag along with a #Kindflash card, and tie it to a telephone pole or leave it on a bus stop bench. You are encouraged to add more to the bags if you like or put your own twist on it.
To join the group or send questions, visit their Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/groups/kindflash or email kindflash@gmail.com.
In addition to the clothing drive, #Kindflash also does other community outreaches throughout the year, and are currently piloting a program in the schools to help empower youth to get involved in their communities.
It’s being held at Norwood Middle School and North College Hill Elementary.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.