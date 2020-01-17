A bit of winter weather this evening then rain and warmer Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As the next weather maker heads our way this evening a few areas may encounter a few flakes or a mix of rain and snow, but not enough to cause problems. The air will quickly warm overnight and at dawn Saturday will range from the upper 30s into the low 40s.
Fayette County (Connersville) and Union County (Liberty) may see a rare and isolated slick spot or two for a short time until midnight. After that the air is warmer than freezing.
Generally light rain will fall all day Saturday but taper off and end as we head into evening. With brisk winds and dry cold air arriving behind the storm all surfaces will dry quickly well before temperatures fall to freezing again.
Bitter cold arrives Sunday morning with temperatures in the teens and wind chills a few degrees either side of zero.
