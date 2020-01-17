Bloom & Grow begins Saturday at Krohn Conservatory

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - At Bloom and Grow at Krohn Conservatory in Eden Park, you can escape the dreary weather outside and come in to a tropical oasis.
“I think my favorite part about this show is just the inter-activeness of it,” describes Krohn Conservatory General Manager Andrea Schepmann, “But that pathway of the woods is my, I think it’s my favorite thing ever in one of our shows. Where they can immerse themselves as though they’re out in the woods but they’re inside and parents can see them, and they are encouraged to collect little bits of treasures of nature along the way.”
A local nursery is used to grow many of the flowers until it’s time for Bloom and Grow. Fresh blooms are brought in throughout the show to keep people coming back time and time again.
Despite being able to control the temperature and precipitation inside the greenhouse, the weather outside still controls the timing of the blooms.
“If the weather turns out very cloudy, sometimes they take extra days for them to grow,” explains Schepmann, “So the sunshine is very important for those bulbs to get them up. The room is filled with other little treasures as well.”
The entire family is encouraged to visit Bloom and Grow and enjoy reading, arts and crafts, and even making some noise in one of the activity rooms.
Bloom and Grow begins Saturday and runs through March 8th. The hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 5 pm. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for kids and kids four and under get in free.
