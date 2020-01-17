Cincinnati Zoo teams up with CincyShirts for Australian wildfire relief

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo and CincyShirts are joining forces to benefit wildfire relief efforts in Australia, according to the zoo.
All proceeds from the sale of a custom t-shirt will reportedly be sent to Zoos Victoria’s Brushfire Emergency Wildlife Relief Fund to help provide critical care and long-term recovery for suffering animals, including koalas and kangaroos.
Designed by local artist Loren Long, the shirts feature zoo favorite Fiona being embraced by Australian wildlife.
The zoo says it will add $5,000 to the total raised from sales of the shirt.
The shirts are available until Jan. 31, 2020 and will be in stores on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.