Coroner: 28-year-old woman killed in Avondale homicide

AVONDALE (FOX19) - A 28-year-old woman died in a homicide in Avondale early Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Karissa Caldwell was pronounced dead in the emergency room at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
Coroner’s officials confirm she is the woman Cincinnati police say was found shot on the third floor of a home in the 600 block of Rockdale Avenue about 3:30 a.m.
Police said earlier this morning she was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Officers cleared the scene by 6 a.m.
They have not released suspect information or said what led up to the shooting.
Initial police radio traffic indicated a suspect fled the scene.
A K-9 was sent to the area.
