High-ranking Cincinnati police official sues city alleging race & sex discrimination, retaliation

Then, her suit states, “certain Caucasian supervisory employees launched an effort to drive out the new Police Chief, who they also disliked on account of his race. (Bardua) was seen as an ally of the new Police Chief. (Bardua) has been a friend and supporter of the Police Chief. These certain Caucasian supervisory employees attempted to discredit the Police Chief through the deceptive and fraudulent targeted at District Five, where (Bardua) was the Captain.”