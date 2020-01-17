Homicide detectives respond to Avondale shooting

AVONDALE (FOX19) - Homicide detectives are responding to a shooting in Avondale early Friday, Cincinnati police said.
A woman was found shot on the third floor of a home in the 600 block of Rockdale Avenue about 3:30 a.m., they said.
She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life threatening injuries, according to police.
Her name and age were not released.
The suspect is believed to have fled a residence and remains at large, according to initial emergency communication reports.
A K-9 was sent to the area to join the search.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting or released information about the suspect while they continue to investigate.
FOX19 NOW is at the the scene and will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.