Increasing clouds Friday then rain

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Clouds will be on the increase Friday in advance of a cold front that will bring rain and much colder temperatures to the tri-state.
Most of your Friday will be dry with temps in the mid 30s.
A light mix of rain and snow can be expected well northwest of the Cincinnati metro area,with little or no accumulations anticipated. As temps rise that will quickly change to rain and most of us will see a soggy Saturday.
High temps on Saturday will rise into the low 50′s, but behind the cold front temps will fall quickly into the teens for Sunday morning.
High temps on Sunday and Monday will struggle to climb out of the 20′s, but milder air looks to return to the region by mid-week.
