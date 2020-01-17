Sheriff’s office identifies Indiana man involved in deadly crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (FOX19) - A West Harrison man was killed Friday when his truck left the road and crashed into a tree, according to a news release from the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and Harrison Fire and EMS responded to the area of 28759 Johnson Fork Road around 8:30 a.m.
The news release says a Toyota truck traveling west on Johnson Fork Road left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The driver was taken to Mercy West in Harrison where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office says the driver, who was the only person in the truck, was identified as Terence Ogg, 60, of West Harrison.
