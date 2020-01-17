Kings Island announces Orion opening date, season calendar

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s time to start planning your first trip to Kings Island.
On Friday, the amusement park released their entire spring/summer operating calendar, including the much-anticipated opening day on Saturday, April 11.
Opening day is when coasters enthusiasts can ride on Orion; the tallest, fastest, longest steel coaster at the park.
Kings Island is also hosting a job fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. One the spot job offers will be given for roles throughout the park.
More than 5,000 positions are available including food & beverage, merchandise, games & arcade, ride operators, park services, admissions and security.
