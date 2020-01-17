Luke Bryan to kick off headlining 2020 tour in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Country music star Luke Bryan announced the tour dates of his headlining 2020 tour Thursday, and it’s kicking off in Cincinnati.
Bryan will bring his 'Proud to Be Right Here’ tour to Riverbend Music Center on May 28, 2020.
It’s the tour’s only stop in Ohio, and there are no stops in Kentucky.
The Cincinnati stop will feature acts Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack in addition to Bryan.
Bryan’s most recent album, What Makes You Country, featured hits including ‘Light it Up’ and ‘Most People Are Good.’
Select dates will go on sale Jan. 31.
