Man sentenced for assaulting protester outside Trump rally

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man found guilty of assaulting a protester outside a rally for President Trump in Cincinnati was sentenced on Friday.
Dallas Frazier, 30, was accused of punching Michael Alter, 61, in the face. Frazier was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault.
He was sentenced to 120 days in jail but received credit for six days. He must also pay $900 of restitution to the victim for medical expenses.
Cincinnati police said video captured Frazier getting out of the passenger’s seat of a red pickup truck and punching Alter several times in the 200 block of Broadway Street outside U.S. Bank Arena (now called Heritage Bank Center) before the rally began back on Aug. 1, 2019.
At the time, Alter was standing with a group of anti-Trump protesters.
Frazier could have been sentenced to up to 180 days in jail.
