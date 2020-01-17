NKY man pleads guilty to soliciting sex from minor in online sting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Jan. 9, an Independence man pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful use of an electronic device to procure a minor for sexual offenses.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Emily Arnzen declined to make a plea offer in the case against 23-year-old Taeylor Enzweiler.
He was arrested May 1, 2019 after he arrived at a location to meet a minor for sex but was instead met by Kenton County Police.
Enzweiler thought he had been communicating with a 14-year-old boy, but it was actually Kenton County Detective Brian Jones.
He contacted Jones by sending a “selfie.” Once Jones responded, Enzweiler sent a photo of his genitals.
Enzweiler persisted to meet with the “teen” despite being told multiple times he was only 14.
After being arrested, he admitted to being at the location to meet a 14-year-old boy for sex and even wrote an apology letter to the child’s guardian.
“These crimes are offensive on their face. But when you start reading what these defendants actually say to children, it’s absolutely appalling,"Arnzen said.
Enzweiler faces one to five years in prison.
He is not eligible for probation under Kentucky law because the crime is considered a “violent offense.”
He must also register as a sex offender for 20 years.
His formal sentencing is scheduled for March 13.
