Police: Mom was OVI in Indian Hill crash with young children in car

INDIAN HILL (FOX19) - A mother is under arrest on charges from what police say is an OVI-related crash with her two young children in the car.
Anna Federova, 39, Montgomery is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail on two counts of child endangering and one count each of OVI and failure to maintain reasonable control.
She was booked into the jail overnight and is scheduled to make her first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Friday.
Indian Hill Rangers wrote in an affidavit Federova drove on Larking Drive Thursday while under the influence of alcohol with her two sons, 3 and 7, in the car.
She “failed to maintain reasonable control of her vehicle, ran off the roadway into an embankment and struck a concrete pad,” the sworn statement reads.
No injuries were reported, Indian Hill Rangers said Friday.
They said Federova refused to take a breathalyzer test or submit to a blood test to measure her alleged level of intoxication.
Before the crash occurred about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Montgomery police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a hit-skip crash in the parking lot of Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant off Montgomery Road near Interstate 71 in Sycamore Township, dispatchers said.
Dispatchers received calls reporting a vehicle struck several cars in the parking lot and left.
Police in the area were warned to be on the lookout for the driver, Indian Hill Rangers said.
