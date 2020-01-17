Police respond to shooting in Avondale

AVONDALE (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are searching for the suspect in a shooting reported in Avondale early Friday.
Officers responded to Rockdale Avenue about 3:30 a.m.
The suspect is believed to have fled a residence and remains at large, according to initial emergency communication reports.
There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.
