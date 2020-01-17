‘Squirrely’ suspect released into the wild after being busted breaking into home

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - A Forest Park couple is still in shock after a “squirrely” suspect broke into their home and left behind a bit of a mess.
Garrett McNabb and Dawn Krueger say things got a bit “nutty” at their house on Wednesday night. Krueger got home from work around 6 p.m. and heard some loud noises.
“I’m like, ‘Oh my God! Did someone break in?’ I freaked out," Krueger said. “I kind of pause, and then I see something big move on the floor here, and (...) I screamed bloody murder!”
Krueger called McNabb, her fiancée, and jumped on the kitchen counter. That’s when she saw the “suspect.”
“It’s a squirrel!" Krueger yelled. "Like, we’ve got a squirrel in our house!”
Minutes later, McNabb got home. At that point, the bandit had ducked down into a hiding place behind the kitchen cabinets.
“They can jump three to four feet," Krueger said. "I’m thinking National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation the whole time.”
They contacted animal control officers, who passed along some advice.
“They said don’t get in front of it. You want to get behind it, kind of make some loud noises, you know, make a path if you can, so we’ve got boxes kind of going around here to get him right to the door,” Krueger said.
They used brooms, rakes, pots and pans to try to scare the critter out of his hiding place and out the door. Eventually, it worked, but the squirrel did not go outside.
He took off downstairs.
“Lo and behold, I chase it down here, and all I saw was its tail just desperately trying to get its way back up the flute," McNabb said.
The couple called for backup. Ryan with Huntsman Wildlife came to help. Eventually, Krueger said the trio cornered the “criminal” in the downstairs bathroom, where he was captured and placed in a cage.
There were a few broken items left behind.
“I had a couple bobblehead casualties, but it’s a small price to pay just to get a rodent out," McNabb said.
They also learned that the squirrel suspect had munched on some muffins in the kitchen and chewed on the back door. They believe he got inside the home through the chimney.
“We were recommended to get a screen and make sure we take care of our chimney cap there," Krueger said.
The squirrel was ultimately relocated and released, Krueger said. They also made sure that no other squirrels were inside the house.
