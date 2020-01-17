Vehicle fire, 4-car crash closes EB Ronald Reagan Hwy near Ridge Road

SYCAMORE TWP. (FOX19) - A vehicle fire and secondary crashes have shut down eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway in Sycamore Township, Hamilton County dispatchers said.
All lanes are blocked between Ridge and Plainfield roads.
Use the Norwood Lateral as a detour.
A vehicle fire was reported about 7:40 a.m. followed by chain-reaction crashes by motorists who were looking at the fire, dispatchers say.
A wrecker is en route, they said.
The morning commute also is slow on southbound Interstate 75 in West Chester Township.
A crash has the left lane blocked until further notice, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Hamilton post.
Injuries were reported, and at least one ambulance responded, they said.
