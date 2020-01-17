Warren County fifth grader wins National Geographic GeoBee competition, hopes to qualify for state

WARREN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - Ryan Hickey is busy preparing for the next level of the National Geographic GeoBee.
“It means I had to sharpen my skills more because you never know what you’re going to get!” Hickey, a fifth-grader at Five Points Elementary School, told FOX19 NOW.
In the Geo Bee, much like a spelling bee, students in grades four through eight are asked questions about world and national geography until there’s just one student left.
Last year, Hickey was the only 4th grader in Ohio to qualify for the state competition.
“I got thrown a couple of curve-balls in last year’s state and I wasn’t exactly ready for them,” Hickey remembered. “And this year I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna let that happen again!’”
Hickey won at the school for the second year in a row despite having some competition. He will now take a test to qualify for the state level.
“Before the school bee there was a little bit of buzz that there was a kid that got through that could actually challenge me,” Hickey said. “And challenge me he did!”
Five Points Elementary School Assistant Principal Jaime Lierly says this is a good way to help the students learn about geography and have fun.
“Sometimes it’s hard to stand up there and take a risk and persevere," she explained. "If you don’t know, just make an educated guess or just be brave, and it’s a good experience.”
Lierly says geography is often a forgotten subject and she’s glad the GeoBee is helping to change that.
Someday, Hickey hopes to travel the world. You may find him in Paris!
“I would want to see the Eiffel Tower, and of course I would want to see how they’re rebuilding the Notre Dame Cathedral,” Hickey said.
The winner of the national competition wins a $10,000 college scholarship from National Geographic.
Hickey is considering a career in architecture and knows he wants to stay in Ohio.
Hickey will take a test Friday to determine if he qualifies for the state competition in Columbus in March. He will have to do well there if he wants to compete at the national competition.
