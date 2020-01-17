Wintry mix for some parts of Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some parts of the Tri-State are expected to see a wintry mix of rain, snow and even some ice Friday night.
Temperatures are in the low 20s early Friday. Most of the day will be dry as thermometers rise into the mid-30s.
Clouds will be on the increase, however, in advance of a cold front that will bring rain and much colder temperatures, said FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Jeff Creighton.
A light mix of rain and snow can be expected well northwest of the Cincinnati metro area, with little or no accumulations anticipated, he said.
For Union and Fayette counties in southeastern Indiana, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Those areas could see up to an inch of snow and up to an one tenth of an inch of ice.
Plan on slippery road conditions with a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain.
As temperatures rise, that will quickly change to rain and most of us will see a soggy Saturday.
The low will fall to 32 degrees.
High temps on Saturday will rise into the low 50′s, but behind the cold front temps will fall quickly into the teens for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday mornings.
Thermometers Sunday and Monday struggle to climb out of the 20′s, but milder air looks to return to the region by mid-week.
