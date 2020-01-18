5 adults, 1 child displaced after fire in North Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Five adults and one child were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross after a large fire broke out in North Avondale Saturday morning, District three Fire Chief Robert McWilliams said.
The fire happened in the 800 block of Clinton Springs Avenue at 9:10 a.m.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the second floor, said Chief McWilliams.
An exterior attack was initiated due to the large volume of fire.
Firefighters discovered that the fire was caused by a space heater plugged into a lightweight extension cord, causing it to overheat and catch on fire, said Fire Chief McWilliams.
The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.
Fire Chief McWilliams says the estimated damage is $50,000.
