Dems reject Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil, endorse challenger Charmaine McGuffey

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - In the end, Donald Trump was too much to overcome for Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.
In a contentious meeting Saturday morning, the Hamilton County Democratic Party endorsed Neil’s challenger, former Sheriff’s major Charmaine McGuffey, according to FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Most of the 100 Democrats on the party's executive committee who showed up at the Laborers union hall in Cincinnati's Evanston neighborhood haven't forgiven Neil for his attendance on stage at a Trump rally in 2016.
The Hamilton County Democrats met Saturday to make their endorsements for the March 17 primary in a three-hour meeting.
The sheriff's race took center stage.
Neil showed up to the main event wearing a red ball cap and a fringed leather coat. People in the crowd started muttering that it might have been a Make America Great Hat. Neil had caught flak for wearing such a hat before, he claimed only as a joke.
It turned out his hat on Saturday was for the steelworkers union.
But many of the Democrats felt he no longer represented the party.
“For people like me who represent the future of the party, where the party is supposed to be going,” said Cincinnati City Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard, “an endorsement of Jim Neil says to me you don’t care about people who are black. You don’t care about people who are LGBTQ. You don’t care about people who have grown up in poverty.”
Evidently, Neil's interview with the committee of Democrats responsible for making recommendations for nominations this month didn't go well. Committee member Britt Born said the committee was disappointed in his answers.
“He repeatedly praised Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones, a sheriff who consistently opposes everything we as Democrats believe in,” Born said. “His comments went beyond a peer-to-peer respect for Sheriff Jones and were found to be universally alarming to the committee.”
Jones is a vocal supporter of Trump and has made national headlines for his hardline stances on illegal immigration.
After getting read the riot act by several Democrats in attendance, Neil took the podium. His voice rose with his frustration as he defended himself. He said he keeps getting “beat up” by his attendance at the Trump rally. He said he was asked to be there by invitation of Jones.
"Yes I was asked to be there by Sheriff Jones," Neil said. "All sheriffs in Ohio are in a brotherhood. We work to support each other regardless of politics."
Neil had some supporters in the audience, including Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley. Cranley said the only way to beat Trump is to have a wide variety of candidates, including Neil.
"I believe we have to be a big tent and support our incumbents," Cranley said. "If the vote isn't there to support our incumbent, at a minimum, there should be no endorsement."
An endorsement of the party gives a tremendous advantage to McGuffey. Her name will be on the slate of candidates many Democrats will have when they vote in the March 17 primary, not Neil.
McGuffey is Neil's first primary challenge. Neil fired McGuffey in 2017 after she refused a demotion. He claims McGuffey created a hostile work environment. She has filed a federal lawsuit against Neil, claiming she was fired because she's openly gay.
After the meeting Saturday, Neil put on his red steelworkers cap and vowed to continue fighting. He said if he loses the primary, the Democrats will lose to the Republican candidate, West Sider and longtime Cincinnati Police Lt. Bruce Hoffbauer, in the fall.
"Law enforcement will not support McGuffey," Neil said. "If I am not your candidate, it is highly likely we will lose this office."
McGuffey said that's nonsense.
"Many people say to me, can you beat Jim Neil, can you beat Bruce Hoffbauer?" McGuffey said. "The question actually is, can either one of those guys beat me?"
Here are the other notable endorsements on Saturday from the Democratic Party
Initially, it looked like the Hamilton County Democrats wouldn't endorse in the First Congressional District primary between Clifton Democrat and healthcare executive Kate Schroder and Mason Democrat and Air Force pilot Nikki Foster. The winner goes on to face Westwood Republican Rep. Steve Chabot.
Some Democrats argued the party should just leave it up to the voters to decide.
But Schroder had more supporters. And they forced a vote.
They argued she has the best chance to beat Chabot. The committee by a vote of 64-35 voted to endorse Schroder.
By getting the endorsement, Schroder said that'll save her campaign $100,000 in fighting a primary fight that can now be devoted to the general election.
"We have a better chance of beating Steve Chabot," Schroder said. "We can put our best foot forward."
The Hamilton County Democrats opted not to endorse for the open seat on the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners vacated by Todd Portune. Portune retired Dec. 31 as he battles cancer.
Three Democrats are running, Former state reps. Connie Pillich and Alicia Reece and Price Hill activist Kelli Prather.
The committee recommended not to endorse in the primary because Reece and Pillich were both very well qualified for the job, Born told the crowd on Saturday. She acknowledged Prather's "strong commitment," but said Reece and Pillich excelled in their interviews with the committee.
"Both Connie and Alicia bring unique strengths to the table that would benefit the whole Democratic ticket," Born said. "Neither had a notable edge over the other."
This race has divided the Hamilton County Democrats. Both Reece and Pillich have received endorsements from local political heavyweights. Pillich has the endorsement of Portune and commissioners Denise Driehaus and Victoria Parks, who was Portune's chief-of-staff before being appointed this month to fill out the remainder of Portune's term.
Reece, who was also former vice mayor of Cincinnati, has been endorsed by Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, councilman and former mayor David Mann and former mayors Mark Mallory and Charlie Luken.
Former Judge Fanon Rucker got the endorsement over attorney Gabe Davis with no debate or protest. Winner will face Republican Joe Deters.
The Hamilton County Democrats endorsed the 0.8% sales tax increase to pay for better bus service.
The tax would raise about $100 million a year for the bus system plus another $30 million a year for roads and bridges. That could be paving projects, such as fixing bridges and roads. This could include the Western Hills Viaduct.
