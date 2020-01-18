Give Back Cincinnati paints, builds benches in honor of MLK Day of Service

PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) -Roberts Academy got a makeover Saturday morning as volunteers flooded the halls and packed the gym ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
As the MLK Day of Service approaches, non-profit group, Give Back Cincinnati, built benches and showered Roberts Academy with artwork.
“I feel like I’m fulfilling a civic duty," said President of Give Back Cincinnati, Michael Young. "There’s a little bit of a nice feeling about it but I’m just happy to be a part of it and doing something on a Saturday morning.”
“Give Back started as a concept with just a couple of friends looking to make an impact in the community.," said Max Dubois of Give Back Cincinnati. "So, to see, in my short time, how much it’s grown and having the ability to bring out dozens and dozens of people to all of our events to make a difference in the community has been very inspiring.”
As a part of their back-to-school initiative for 2020, artwork was a big focus inside the Kindergarten to eighth grade learning center.
All the supplies were provided for volunteers who were willing to make the time to brighten up the halls of the school.
Organizers say it is not only a good cause, but a good way to meet neighbors.
“It’s addicting so once you come to one event, you want to figure out… when’s the next thing that we can get involved in,” said Dubois.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.