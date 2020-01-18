Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have found a way to fix the NFL's worst field goal unit by ignoring the kicker and only scoring touchdowns. The Titans were the NFL's worst making only eight field goals all season. Their fifth different kicker this season has yet to even attempt a field goal through four games, and the Titans haven't made a kick in six games. That's the longest drought without a made field goal since 1980 as they prepare for the AFC championship game in Kansas City. Kicker Greg Joseph says touchdowns win games so he doesn't feel ignored at all.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 26 points, Ja Morant added 16 points and eight assists and the Memphis Grizzlies survived a late Cleveland rally to defeat the Cavaliers 113-109 for their seventh straight win. Brandon Clarke had 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 28 points and six assists, while Kevin Love added 19 points as the Cavaliers lost their third straight and eighth in their last 10. Cleveland had a chance to chip into Memphis' lead in the final seconds, but Love missed a pair of 3-pointers and the Cavaliers never got within one possession.
NEW YORK (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson has been fined $2,000 by the NHL under the league’s rules regarding diving and embellishment. NHL Rule 64 was designed to penalize players who repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt to draw penalties. A player gets a warning for a first citation and a $2,000 fine for the second citation. Arvidsson received a warning following an incident Dec. 27 against Pittsburgh. His second citation occurred during the first period of a Jan. 7 game with Boston that resulted in coincidental minor penalties on Arvidsson and Bruins forward Brad Marchand.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC championship game. For Chiefs coach Andy Reid it's one more opportunity to return to the Super Bowl. That's something he's accomplished only once in his long career. For Titans counterpart Mike Vrabel it's an opportunity to make it back as a coach after winning three Lombardi Trophies as a player in New England. The game features the power running of the Titans' Derrick Henry and the aerial assault of the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in an intriguing matchup for a spot in Miami.
UNDATED (AP) — Pro Picks is surprised. Consider that the NFC title game is a matchup of the conferences's top two seeds. The spread favors host San Francisco over Green Bay by 7 1-2 points. In the AFC, it's the sixth-seeded Titans at No. 2 seed Kansas City, which would seem to be more of a mismatch. Yet the spread is also 7 1-2.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will reduce total season ticket prices and K Fund donations for 57% of seats at Kroger Field this fall, with 36% unchanged for seven home games. The Wildcats will play one fewer home game compared with 2019. The school said in a news release the difference will be reflected in season ticket prices. Season ticket pricing for green and yellow sections and select 200-level rows has decreased by $25 along with K Fund donations. Premium seating prices will increase to $500 per ticket, though renewals are available for $410 each through Feb. 7.