Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse introduces dish named after Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Cincinnati has a new item on the menu named after the quarterback many hope will soon be a Cincinnati Bengal.
The Steak Burrow is a 16-ounce blackened prime ribeye served with creole crawfish sauce, according to a release from Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment.
In the same release, Jeff Ruby says his steakhouse will donate $9, denoting Burrow’s jersey number, from the sale of each steak to the Athens County Food Pantry.
Joe Burrow, an Athens, Ohio native, won the college football national championship in January with LSU. He also won the 2019 Heisman trophy.
In his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech, Burrow described heart-wrenching conditions of poverty and food insecurity in his hometown. Following his speech, Ruby says the Athens County Food Pantry received donations of over half a million dollars in one week, more than six times the pantry’s annual budget.
Ruby hopes to add to that sum with sales of the Steak Burrow.
“I was inspired by Joe’s words, and that led to Steak Burrow being added to the menu at my Downtown Cincinnati steakhouse,” Ruby said.
Meanwhile, many Bengals fans are praying the franchise will take Burrow as the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in April.
