Man arrested in connection with fire at historic Jackson Brewery in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Fire Department Investigation Unit says a man was arrested Friday in connection with a fire at the vacant Jackson Brewery in Over-the-Rhine.
The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2019, in the 200 block of Mohawk Street.
It took over 60 firefighters to bring the fire at the three-story building under control and more than 36 hours to extinguish.
The total damage was estimated to be over $500,000, according to a news release.
Capt. Dave Johnson with the Cincinnati Fire Investigation Unit says Andre J. Dargahi was arrested on one count of aggravated arson, one count of arson, and one count of breaking and entering.
The fire department did not release any information about a motive.
At the time of the fire, the owner of the building told Assistant Chief Thomas Lakamp that the building was under renovation.
No one was hurt.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.