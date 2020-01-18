Man pleads guilty in connection with threatening students at Fairfield football game

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of criminal trespassing in connection with an incident at a Fairfield football game in Nov. 2019.
Joseph Mattia, 22, was accused of threatening students in the parking lot.
A charge of menacing was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Mattia was given a 30-day suspended jail sentence, one-year probation and must pay a $150 fine.
He was also ordered to never go onto Fairfield school premises.
Fairfield police said they responded to 1579 Stadium Dr. after someone called 911 stating a man was threatening students and possibly had a firearm.
The 911 caller told police the man was upset over something that happened at the last football game.
Police say their investigation found that Mattia was upset about an interaction Fairfield students had with members of his family.
They say that though allegations of Mattia having a weapon were made, police were unable to find a firearm or any evidence to show he had one on him.
No students or staff were harmed during the incident, police say.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.