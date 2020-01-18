Owner hopes to save ‘The Farm’ from auction block

DELHI, Ohio (FOX19) - The owner of a landmark on Cincinnati’s west side is up against the clock to save his business.
“The Farm” in Delhi has been holding banquets, company parties, dinner dances, and wedding receptions since 1940.
They are still open for business but the IRS says “The Farm” has to go on the auction block on Jan. 22.
Dan Elsaesser’s grandfather bought the dairy farm in Delhi in the late 1920′s.
“I love this place so much. I’ve never been on vacation in my life. I’ve spent 40 years here working here full time. I’ve lived here all my life, 56 years, I consider this my home,” Elsaesser said.
Dan says a bank loan fell through and he fell behind on his tax obligations when his mother passed away five years ago.
The IRS says “The Farm” must be auctioned off to pay the debt despite all the history and memories associated with the building.
“We had our first wedding reception in 1955. We’ve had thousands and thousands of weddings since then,” Elsaesser said.
Emily Bredestege was married at “The Farm” in 2015.
She says she can’t even begin to think of the place closing.
“That’s heartbreaking. That’s hard because it’s a great place and I didn’t think I was going to cry talking about it but, I couldn’t imagine it being gone because there’s so much history there and people love going there,” Bredestege said.
“I didn’t try to cheat the government. I’ve been upfront with the IRS. I’m just an honest businessman. A Christian businessman and family that wants to keep our business going,” Elsaesser said.
Even if “The Farm” is sold next Wednesday Dan will still have six months to come up with money plus 20% interest to pay the new buyer back and keep the property.
