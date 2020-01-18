Police searching for man they say robbed drive-thru convenience store

OAKLEY, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police are searching for a man they say robbed a drive-thru convenience store in Oakley.
It happened around 11 a.m. Monday morning at Eiser’s Drive-Thru in the 4400 block of Verne Avenue.
Police say the suspect acted like a normal customer, but Eiser’s Drive-Thru owner Andy Eiser says not for long.
Eiser says the man placed an order, he got it for him, then the man “strongly” asked for the money in the register and implied he had a gun.
“There were a couple of not so TV friendly words but the gist of it was ‘give me the money in the register or I’ll blow your head off,’" Eiser said. "At first I wasn’t sure if he was kidding or not, but I quickly took him seriously. I went ahead and just complied, better safe than sorry in that circumstance.”
Cincinnati Police say they’re looking for a man, 40-50 years old, wearing a black baseball cap and a camouflage coat.
Police also say the suspect was driving a gray 2002-2005 Ford Explorer.
His license plate was covered with a plastic bag.
“We’ve been in business for 18 years," Eiser said. "We’ve had armed robberies before however not in the last 8 or 9. This is a good neighborhood. It’s really on the upswing, we have great neighbors from Norwood and Oakley come through as regulars so for something like this to happen is unusual. That’s why we would really like to get this guy”
No one was hurt in this incident.
If you have any information that can help Cincinnati police call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.