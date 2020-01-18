A return to winter-like temperatures

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A strong cold front pushed through the region today and is bringing a more winter-like air mass with it.
Sunday morning we will see air temperatures in the mid-teens with wind chill values near zero.
It won’t get much better Sunday afternoon either. Expect afternoon high temps in the mid 20′s under mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible as well.
Skies will clear on Monday with highs in the low 30′s.
Sunshine returns for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the low 40′s by mid-week.
Another weather system will bring milder air and rain by the end of the week into the upcoming weekend.
