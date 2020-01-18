Rose Lavelle returns to Mount Notre Dame High School to celebrate national soccer team success

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - The walls of the gym at Mount Notre Dame High echoed Friday with the students singing the school alma mater. In the middle of the students, swaying arm and arm, was U.S. Women’s National Team member and World Cup winner Rose Lavelle.
Lavelle could easily be mistaken for a student. She blends in as if she is still attending the school.
“Rose comes in, her hair is up in a ponytail, her leggins on, her sweatshirt like she is just another MND student," Senior Caroline France said. "She is the most humble and an easy person to talk to.”
The school held a celebration for Lavelle that they called 'Rose, White, and Blue." Students packed the gym to cheer her accomplishments, ask questions and take selfies.
Teachers took to the podium to share their memories of Rose the high school student, not Rose the athlete.
Lavelle is always Cincinnati proud, but Mount Notre Dame is a special place. It is where it all began. Several family members are alums and she still has a cousin at the school.
She regularly visits the soccer field on campus when she is in town to sneak workouts in to stay on top of her game.
The U.S. Women’s National Team member remembers her time fondly at Mount Notre Dame. She says can relate to sitting in the stands, finding inspiration to speakers during assemblies.
“It is cool that I get to serve as an inspiration to girls. Hopefully, it extends beyond just girls and just soccer and maybe people in Cincinnati and draw a little bit of inspiration," Lavelle said.
Lavelle shared her recent experiences with the MND students and staff as a member of the USA FIFA World Cup team, her college career, and her recent professional career.
She was a four-year varsity winner at MND from 2009-2013, earning GGCL First Team Honors during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. Lavelle was also named All-State as a junior and was the Cincinnati Enquirer Player of the Year her senior season.
She earned a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin, earning numerous Big Ten awards during her career and was the number one overall draft pick in the 2017 NWSL Draft by the Boston Breakers.
Lavelle was officially announced as a member of the U.S. National Team that will represent the United States at the summer Olympic games this year in Tokyo.
