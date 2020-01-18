VIDEO: Ohio police officer attacked, bitten by coyote

January 18, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 5:38 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - A Columbus police officer was attacked by a coyote in east Columbus Thursday night, according Columbus Police.

Officer James Tripp was reportedly assisting with traffic control at South Hamilton Road near I-70 when a coyote charged him and bit his right knee.

Tripp, a 32-year-veteran of Columbus Police, was able to mace the coyote and hit it as other officers came to help.

One of the officers tasered the coyote, after which it ran into the woods nearby. It continued to be unusually aggressive, though, and according to police an officer had to shoot it to death to prevent further attacks.

Animal Control are reportedly testing the animal’s body to see if it had rabies or another disease that could account for its behavior.

Tripp was transported to a hospital for treatment.

