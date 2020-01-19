WATCH: 8-year-old Hamilton girl battling brain cancer surprised with unicorn encounter

8-year-old Naomi Short, who is battling stage-4 brain cancer, got a surprise Saturday when she met a unicorn! (Source: Butler County Sheriff's Office)
January 18, 2020 at 7:26 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 7:34 PM

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - An 8-year-old Butler County girl battling brain cancer got a surprise Saturday, as the Butler County Sheriff’s Office brought her face-to-face with a unicorn.

Naomi Short was diagnosed with stage-4 brain cancer in late-2019. She had four brain surgeries in quick succession and also began radiation treatment.

Meanwhile, the Hamilton community has rallied around Naomi. That now includes the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol knows how much Naomi LOVES unicorns, so they dressed up Mounted Patrol Horse Anna Marie as a Unicorn!! She was thrilled!!" The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Saturday, adding its thanks to Hamilton Fire Department Station 26 for hosting the encounter.

Naomi, the sheriff’s office says, has been collecting toys for Children’s Hospital as well, and the sheriff’s office apparently got in on the toy drive, delivering “lots of toys” to Naomi on Saturday.

“She was truly grateful!!” They said in a follow-up Facebook post.

There is currently a GoFundMe page in place for Naomi’s family. You can also follow Naomi’s journey on the Naomi Strong Facebook page.

