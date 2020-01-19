Death investigation underway after SWAT standoff in Sycamore Township

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sheriff’s office deputies are reportedly investigating a death in Sycamore Township near Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.
The investigation follows from a SWAT standoff that took place at a home in the 8000 block of East Kemper Road, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s office deputies were reportedly called to the address around 11 a.m. for a well being check on someone inside the home. They heard a gunshot inside the home when they arrived, at which point they backed off and called in SWAT.
A bomb squad was reportedly called in as well.
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil tells FOX19 NOW calling in the bomb squad is standard procedure whenever SWAT is called.
Kemper Road was shut down from Goldcoast Drive to Snider Road during the SWAT situation, though it has now reopened.
The scene is reportedly no longer active.
Deputies have confirmed they are investigating a death in connection with the SWAT situation, but have provided no further information at this time.
Follow FOX19 NOW across our digital platforms as we continue to update this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.