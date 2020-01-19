Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jalen Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds, freshman Donta Scott scored 13 points and No. 17 Maryland held off Purdue 57-50 to remain unbeaten at home. The Terrapins scored the game's first nine points, led by 16 at halftime, and managed to stay in front after Purdue closed to 52-47 with 6 minutes left. Looking for an encore to its 71-42 rout of Big Ten leader Michigan State last Sunday, Purdue instead fell to 1-5 on the road, its lone win at Ohio last month.
CHICAGO (AP) — Paul Reed scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting in DePaul's 79-66 upset win over No. 5 Butler. Jalen Coleman-Lands had 20 points and freshman Romeo Weems added 11 as the Blue Demons knocked off a team ranked in the top five for the first time since beating Kansas in December 2006. Butler never led and trailed by double digits the entire second half. The Bulldogs gave up a season-high 44 first-half points. Kamar Baldwin led Butler with 16 points and Jordan Tucker added 13.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead Indiana over Nebraska 82-74. The Hoosiers built a 19-point lead in the second half before Nebraska pulled to 70-62 with eight minutes left. The Cornhuskers got within six points in the closing minute but didn't get closer. Cam Mack scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half to lead led Nebraska.
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 23 points and Donovan Clay scored 18 and Valparaiso pulled away from Indiana State for an 86-77 win. Eron Gordon scored 14 and John Kiser added 12 points off the bench for the Crusaders. Mileek McMillan scored 11. Kiser's 3-pointer with 5:38 left gave Valpo a 65-64 lead and the Crusaders led the rest of the way. Indiana State led 35-32 at halftime. Tyreke Key led the Sycamores with 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting including 5 of 7 from 3-point range.