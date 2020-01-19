Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 21 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter, and the Chicago Bulls rallied from 15 points down in the final period for a 118-116 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Chicago, which trailed by as many as 19 points, held the Cavaliers to 14 points and forced 10 turnovers in the fourth. Lauri Markkanen had 17 points for the Bulls, who have won two of three. Collin Sexton had 26 points and Kevin Love added 25 as Cleveland dropped its fourth straight.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Cartier Diarra tied a career high with 25 points, Xavier Sneed added 16, Dujuan Gordon had a career high 15, and Kansas State held off No. 12 West Virginia 84-68 for their first win in Big 12 play this season. Kansas State (8-9, 1-4 Big 12) went up by as many as 23 points on Saturday, but a 15-0 run by the Mountaineers cut the lead to eight in the second half, thanks in part to seven turnovers in four minutes by the Wildcats. West Virginia (14-3, 3-2) would get as close as six, but the Wildcats held on and won by 16.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins made a career-high 41 saves in his third shutout in his last four starts, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New Jersey Devils 5-0 for their fourth straight win. Cam Atkinson had two goals and an assist, helping the Blue Jackets improve to 14-2-4 in their last 20 games. Alexander Wennberg, Jakob Lilja and Nick Foligno also scored. Devils goalie Cory Schneider started for the first time since Nov. 8 and was chased late in the second period. Schneider had 13 saves in 32:14 and Mackenzie Blackwood recorded 13 the rest of the way.
WACO, Texas (AP) — The No. 2 Baylor women set another Big 12 record with their 45th consecutive conference win in regular season play. Moon Ursin had a career-high 22 points to lead five Lady Bears in double figures in a 91-51 win over No. 17 West Virginia on Saturday night. The Lady Bears had matched their own record of 44 in a row earlier this week. They never trailed in breaking that. Baylor also won its nation's-best 49th home game in a row overall. Kysre Gondrezick had 15 points for West Virginia, which has consecutive lopsided losses after its first 3-0 start ever in Big 12 play.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sam Miller scored 20 points and his layup with nine seconds left carried Charleston past Hofstra 69-67. Following Miller's layup, Grant Riller stole the ball from Jalen Ray to preserve the win. Hofstra's Issac Kante tied it at 67 on a layup with 40 seconds left. The teams traded 3-pointers when Ray made one with 91 seconds to go and gave Hofstra its last lead, 65-64. Miller's 3 31 seconds later put Charleston back up. Desure Buie led Hofstra with 19 points and nine assists.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey stole the ball and was fouled, making the decisive game-winning free throw with 18.6 seconds on the clock, breaking a late tie and lifting Marshall to a 68-67 win over Old Dominion. Malik Curry led Old Dominion with 20 points but his jumper in the final seconds didn't fall. Despite being out-rebounded 51-33 and outscored in the paint 32-20, Marshall fought through 12 ties and 11 lead changes for the win. Kinsey hit a jumper for a 58-55 lead capping a six-minute stretch of holding Old Dominion without a field goal in 11 tries,