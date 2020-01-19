How to make white bean chili with Alabama Que

CORRYVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) -The cold winter temperatures make for a delicious bowl of white bean chili from Corryville restaurant, Alabama Que.
Ingredients
- 4 cans 15oz Great Northern beans rinsed, drain (3 cups dry beans soaked overnight)
- 6 cups water (if not vegi reduce water to 5 cups and add 1 cup chicken broth)
- 2 can 6oz tomato paste
- 1 oz Hot sauce (optional, I think chili needs a little kick)
- 1 tsp granulated onion
- 1 tsp granulated garlic
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 3 tsp chili powder
- 1 oz Alabama Que signature dry rub
- .5 tsp salt to taste
- .5 cup diced onions
- .5 cup diced green peppers
- 1 can diced petite tomatoes
- 1.5 lb cooked diced chicken breast (if its none vegi remove)
Directions
Step 1
In a pot add 6 cups of water (5 cups and 1 cup chicken broth if not vegetarian). Add both cans of tomato paste and whisk until dissolved. Add Hot sauce, optional. I don’t like spicy food, but chili taste better when it has a kick. Add granulated onion, granulated garlic, black pepper, cumin, coriander, salt to taste and our signature dry rub (or your special ingredient). Once it come to a boil, reduce heat and simmer. Stir every 5 minutes. .
Step 2
If making veggie beans move to step 3. Cut Cook chicken into small pieces and place in greased pan with onions, green pepper and sauté until chicken is browned or until chicken is done. 7-10 minutes should be sufficient.
Step 3
Add remaining ingredients into pot, diced tomatoes, diced onions, diced green peppers, great northern beans and chicken (if making chicken chili). Bring back to a boil and reduce heat, let simmer, stir every 3 to 5 minutes. Chili should be complete in 30 minutes.
Step 4
If using dry great northern beans. Increase water and simmer until beans become tender. Usually about 1-1 ½ hours. Best result cook dry beans until tender before adding them to recipe.
Alabama Que 2733 Short Vine St Cincinnati Ohio 45219 513.376.8781 www.AlabamaQue.com
