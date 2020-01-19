How to make white bean chili with Alabama Que

In a pot add 6 cups of water (5 cups and 1 cup chicken broth if not vegetarian). Add both cans of tomato paste and whisk until dissolved. Add Hot sauce, optional. I don’t like spicy food, but chili taste better when it has a kick. Add granulated onion, granulated garlic, black pepper, cumin, coriander, salt to taste and our signature dry rub (or your special ingredient). Once it come to a boil, reduce heat and simmer. Stir every 5 minutes. .