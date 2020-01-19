Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

RARE TREES-INDIANA PARKS
Areas in 2 Indiana parks receive designation for rare tree
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Portions of two Indiana parks are getting a special designation because of a rare tree species. The Herald Times reports that areas in Brown County State Park and Yellowwood State Forest will be considered high conservation value forest areas in an effort to preserve the yellowwood tree population. Mike Spalding is a resource specialist with Monroe-Monroe and Yellowwood state forests. He says the Forest Stewardship Council's certification is a way to ensure that 591 acres where the trees are growing are managed so they remain part of the landscape.
OBIT-RICE
The first president of University of Southern Indiana dies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — David Rice, the first president of the University of Southern Indiana, has died at age 90. The school in Evansville was a regional campus of Indiana State University for 20 years until it became a separate school in 1985. Rice was president until 1994. The university says Rice died Wednesday at his home in York, Pennsylvania. A funeral will be held on campus on Jan. 25. The university library is named for Rice. He was inducted into the Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame in 2013.
COLLEGE-INTERIM PRESIDENT
College relies on campus veteran after president's ouster
FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — The interim president at Indiana's Franklin College is a longtime administrator who has won more than 500 games as basketball coach. Kerry Prather was appointed after the arrest and firing of Thomas Minar. Minar is charged in Door County, Wisconsin, with crimes related to enticement of a minor. Prather says, “There is no shortage of things to do.” Franklin College has an enrollment of about 1,000 students and is located in Franklin, about 20 miles south of Indianapolis.
YELLOWSTONE RESCUE
Man rescued, cited after rappelling into Yellowstone canyon
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say a 55-year-old Indiana man had to be rescued after he rappelled into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River and then could not climb back up. A park ranger tells the Billings Gazette that the man, Dave Christensen, was uninjured in the Jan. 6 incident. He was cited for disorderly conduct and for going off-trail in a closed area. Officials say Christensen dropped his backpack and left his 360-foot rope to retrieve it in the canyon, which reaches depths of 1,200 feet in places. Officials say he could not climb back up again and the rescue took four hours.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BUTTIGIEG-SOUTH-CAROLINA
Buttigieg shifts plans, will attend King holiday event in SC
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has rearranged his schedule to make room for events in early-voting South Carolina that honor Martin Luther King Jr. Buttigieg’s campaign said in a statement Saturday night that the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, “looks forward to being with the citizens and leaders of Columbia” as they celebrate the federal holiday that commemorates the late civil rights leader. Buttigieg had already committed to attend a King celebration in South Bend, but shifted his plans to include the South Carolina events. Buttigieg has been criticized for his slow outreach to black and other minority voters.
ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG MILITARY
Buttigieg says Oval Office needs wartime veteran
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says the Oval Office benefits from the perspective of a commander in chief who has served in the military in wartime. During an interview in Iowa Saturday, Buttigieg says his service gives him a special understanding of deployed men and women. He says it sets him apart from not only his top tier rivals, but President Donald Trump. He says, “That perspective is needed especially when we’ve got a president who thinks that strength is the same as the chest-thumping of the loudmouth guy at the end of the bar."
SENATE PRIMARY ELIMINATION
Indiana lawmaker seeking end of state's US Senate primaries
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican state senator is pushing for the elimination of Indiana’s primary elections for U.S. Senate and proposing that political parties select candidates at conventions. Sen. James Buck of Kokomo presented his proposal to a Senate committee last week. The committee didn't vote on the bill. A Republican member expressed doubt about taking the decision from primary voters and giving it to fewer than 2,000 delegates at Republican and Democratic conventions. For example, nearly 507,000 people voted in Indiana’s 2018 Republican U.S. Senate primary. The major offices of governor and U.S. senator have gone before primary voters for decades.
WAR MEMORIAL-CROWN POINT
Work begins on NW Indiana war memorial delayed by recession
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Site work is underway in northwestern Indiana for a war memorial that was delayed for years by the Great Recession after the 2008 financial crisis. Crews began clearing trees Wednesday in Crown Point for the memorial, which will feature three separate monuments: one for World War I veterans, another for World War II veterans and one for victims of the Holocaust. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a walkway between the two war memorials will be lined with plaques describing key events between those two conflicts. Planners hope to have the memorial finished by 2021, and no later than 2022.