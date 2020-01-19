Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There's one former baseball player uniquely qualified to answer a question about cheating in baseball. That would be Pete Rose, baseball's all-time hit king who was banned indefinitely from baseball three decades ago for betting on games. Rose is 78 now, signing autographs for a living in Las Vegas, but he still has opinions on the game and the sign-stealing scandal with the Houston Astros. Rose tells The Associated Press cheating on the field is bad for the game, and the one thing he never did with his bets is change the outcome of a game.