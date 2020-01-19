One dead in three-vehicle Butler County crash, officials say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles in Butler County, according to officials with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred aroun 5:30 in the 100 block of Oxford State Road in Lemon Township near Middletown, Butler County Dispatch says.
Two others were reportedly flown by helicopter to local hospitals.
