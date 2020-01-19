Sunshine returns to the tri-state

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -High pressure will dominate our weather picture through mid-week before our next weather system arrives late-week.
Clouds will be on the decrease Sunday night, but a few flurries are possible at any time.
We will start Monday morning with temps in the low to mid-teens, with afternoon high temps near 30 degrees under sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Sunshine sticks around through mid-week with high temps by Wednesday back in the low 40’s.
Thursday will see a lot of clouds, but highs will climb into the upper 40′s.
Our next weather-maker arrives on Friday with the possibility of a light mix during the morning, and showers for the afternoon.
Temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.