Sunshine returns to the tri-state

By Jeff Creighton | January 19, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 6:03 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -High pressure will dominate our weather picture through mid-week before our next weather system arrives late-week.

Clouds will be on the decrease Sunday night, but a few flurries are possible at any time.

We will start Monday morning with temps in the low to mid-teens, with afternoon high temps near 30 degrees under sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Sunshine sticks around through mid-week with high temps by Wednesday back in the low 40’s.

Thursday will see a lot of clouds, but highs will climb into the upper 40′s.

Our next weather-maker arrives on Friday with the possibility of a light mix during the morning, and showers for the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend.

