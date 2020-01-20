Bengals hire two assistant coaches

Al Golden (linebackers) spent the last four seasons on the Detroit Lions’ staff, coaching tight ends from 2016-17 and linebackers from ’18-19. Prior to his time with Detroit, he served as the head coach at the University of Miami from 2011-15, and at Temple University from ’06-10. He also served as defensive coordinator at the University of Virginia from 2001-05, and coached linebackers at both Penn State University (’00) and Boston College (1997-99).