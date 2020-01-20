BG looks to extend streak vs E. Michigan

SUPER SENIORS: Bowling Green has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden, Dylan Frye and Caleb Fields have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 64 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.GIFTED GROCE: Ty Groce has connected on 27.4 percent of the 73 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last three games. He's also made 71.3 percent of his free throws this season.