CincyShirts raises more than $85,000 for brushfire relief with ‘Friends of Fiona’ tee

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As brushfires continue to ravage Australia, a local business in Cincinnati is doing its part to help people and animals hit hardest.
CincyShirts and the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced last week they were teaming up to produce a shirt to raise money for brushfire relief efforts.
And it’s worked pretty well so far.
According to an Instagram post on Monday, CincyShirts has already raised more than $85,000 in partnership with the Cincinnati Zoo for Zoo Victoria’s Brushfire Emergency Wildlife Relief Fund.
You can purchase the shirt here.
“We thought it would be a good opportunity to do a new design and raise some money for the animals over in Australia. It seems to be a worldwide effort," CincyShirts co-owner Josh Sneed told FOX19 NOW. "The design came out amazing, people are loving it and the orders coming in show that.”
Designed by local artist Loren Long, the ‘Fiona and Friends’ shirts feature zoo favorite Fiona being embraced by Australian wildlife.
All proceeds from sales of the shirt will go toward providing critical care and long-term recovery for suffering animals.
The zoo says it will add $5,000 to the total raised from sales of the shirt.
The shirts are available until Jan. 31, 2020 and will be in stores on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
“To do something like this that’s helping people literally on the other side of the world and helping animals on the other side of the world," Sneed said, “it’s just kind of cool to represent the city and kind of spearhead an effort that’s making a difference outside of the city.”
