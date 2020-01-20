Cold and quite for a while

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The frigid air mass is moving slowly eastward and that means a very slow warming trend this week. The trend will accelerate late in the week as another storm system moves our way.
Low temperatures tonight will be in the teens again and once again tomorrow.
As the storm approaches high temperatures will rise to warmer than normal levels Wednesday through Saturday and be close to normal Sunday.
Rain will arrive before dawn Friday and end as a rain/snow mix Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.