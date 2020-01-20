Cold sunshine the next few days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With the exception of a few flurries your Monday morning will be dry and cold with temperatures in the mid teens. We will start Monday morning with temps in the mid to upper teens, with afternoon high temps near 30 degrees under sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Sunshine sticks around through mid-week with high temps by Wednesday back in the low 40’s.
Thursday will see a lot of clouds, but highs will climb into the upper 40′s.
Our next weather-maker arrives on Friday with the possibility of a light mix during the morning, and showers for the afternoon.
Temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend, with rain on Saturday.
